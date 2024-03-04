Winners, losers after Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Led a race-high 181 laps, swept both stages and won at Las Vegas — the second consecutive race there he’s scored a dominating win. Sunday’s victory also moved him to first in the points.

Noah Gragson — Sixth-place finish is his second top 10 in the first three races of the season. He finished one spot off his career best of fifth at Daytona in August 2022.

Hendrick Motorsports — Has won two of the first three races of the season (William Byron winning the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson at Las Vegas). This is the eighth time the organization has won two of the first three races in a season. Hendrick has won four of the last five races at Las Vegas.

Ryan Blaney — Reigning Cup champion has finished third in each of the past two races.

Tyler Reddick — He had scored only 31 points in the first two races of the season He scored 53 points Sunday at Las Vegas with his runner-up finish, moving him from 25th in points to 12th.

LOSERS

Bubba Wallace — Team lost multiple laps trying to get the lug nut off the left front tire. It turned a chance to have a strong day into a 35th-place finish, 13 laps behind the leaders. He had entered the race as the only driver to score top 10s in the first two races of the season.

Zane Smith — After opening the season with a 13th-place finish in the Daytona 500, Smith placed 35th at Atlanta (eliminated due to damage in an incident) and was 36th at Las Vegas (car damaged in early incident).

Christopher Bell — Follows 34th-place finish at Atlanta by placing 33rd at Las Vegas. He had a flat tire that sent him into the wall and then later spun at Las Vegas.

