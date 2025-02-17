 Skip navigation
Winners, losers from 2025 Daytona 500 won by William Byron

  
Published February 17, 2025 07:00 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday night’s Daytona 500.

Winners

William Byron — He becomes the youngest driver to win multiple Daytona 500s. Byron went from ninth to the lead on the final lap after a crash among the leaders. He is only the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. Seven of his 14 Cup wins have come in overtime.

Hendrick Motorsports — William Byron’s win was the organization’s 10th in the Great American Race. No other team has won as many Daytona 500s as Hendrick.

Tyler Reddick — He had never finished better than 27th in six previous Daytona 500s. Reddick finished second Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson — His third-place finish was his best Daytona 500 result since his 2013 victory.

Legacy Motor Club — Erik Jones nearly won his qualifying race this week. Jimmie Johnson finished third in the Daytona 500. John Hunter Nemechek placed fifth in the Daytona 500. The two top-five finishes equaled the number of top-five finishes Legacy Motor Club had in the 2023 and ’24 seasons combined.

JR Motorsports — In the organization’s first Cup attempt, Justin Allgaier secured a Daytona 500 starting spot with his qualifying race performance and then finished ninth in the 500.

Losers

Ryan Preece — For the second time in two years, Preece went airborne in a crash on the backstretch at Daytona. “When the car took off like that, it got real quiet,” he told Fox. “All I thought about was my daughter, so I’m lucky to walk away, but we’re getting really close to somebody not being able to, so I’m very grateful.” He placed 32nd.

Joey Logano — He led 43 laps and won the first stage but finished 35th after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. triggered a multi-car crash and eliminated Logano.

Kyle Busch — He’s now winless in 20 Daytona 500s after he was collected in the crash triggered by the contact between Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.