Winners, losers from Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup race won by Ross Chastain

CONCORD, N.C. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Ross Chastain — He tracked William Byron in the final laps before passing him for the win with six laps to go to score his first Cup crown jewel victory. The victory came after he wrecked in practice the day before and went to a backup car, forcing him to start at the rear of the field.

Trackhouse Racing — The team scores its first victory of the year amid challenging circumstances. Ross Chastain’s wreck in practice Saturday forced the team to go to a backup car. With the shop near the track, the team went back there and converted what was to be the backup car for this weekend’s race at Nashville into the Coca-Cola 600 car. Crew members worked until 2:30 a.m. and returned at 5:30 a.m. They didn’t finish until 12:30 p.m. when the car was put in the hauler and sent to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe — His third-place finish is his best of the season.

Brad Keselowski — His fifth-place finish was his first top 10 of the season. While that is an accomplishment for the team, Keselowski is focused on more, saying after the race: “I want to win.”

Michael McDowell — His seventh-place finish was his first top 10 of the year and his best career result at Charlotte.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — His chances of winning ended when he had to pit with 12 laps to go because he was short of fuel. He finished 16th.

Kyle Larson — He competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, but he did not finish either because of crashes.

Bubba Wallace — He finished 35th, marking the third consecutive points race he’s placed 33rd or worse. Wallace has fallen from seventh in the points to 12th in the season standings during that stretch.

