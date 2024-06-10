Winners, losers from the NASCAR weekend at Sonoma

A look at the winners and losers from this weekend’s racing at Sonoma Raceway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Gets a playoff waiver earlier in the week, scores his third win of the season Sunday at Sonoma and takes the points lead. Doesn’t get much better for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Michael McDowell — Runner-up finish was his first top-five result since winning at the Indianapolis road course last year.

AJ Allmendinger — His sixth-place finish in the Cup race ties his best result in the series this year.

Chris Buescher — Finished third at Sonoma, marking the 13th consecutive time he’s placed 11th or better at a road course.

Shane van Gisbergen — Won the Xfinity race at Sonoma for his second consecutive victory in the series.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — His engine blew on the second lap and he finished last at Sonoma for the second year in a row. He also dropped from first to third in the points.

Martin Truex Jr. — He was running second on the last lap when he ran out of fuel and finished 27th.

Kyle Busch — Was racing Ross Chastain for fifth place on the last lap when he was hit and spun. Busch lost seven spots and finished 12th. He remains outside a playoff spot with 10 races left in the regular season.