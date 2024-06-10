 Skip navigation
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mets star Lindor says 'too much time off' on London trip but backs MLB's international goals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mets star Lindor says ‘too much time off’ on London trip but backs MLB’s international goals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Winners, losers from the NASCAR weekend at Sonoma

  
Published June 10, 2024

A look at the winners and losers from this weekend’s racing at Sonoma Raceway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Gets a playoff waiver earlier in the week, scores his third win of the season Sunday at Sonoma and takes the points lead. Doesn’t get much better for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Michael McDowell — Runner-up finish was his first top-five result since winning at the Indianapolis road course last year.

AJ Allmendinger — His sixth-place finish in the Cup race ties his best result in the series this year.

Chris Buescher — Finished third at Sonoma, marking the 13th consecutive time he’s placed 11th or better at a road course.

Shane van Gisbergen — Won the Xfinity race at Sonoma for his second consecutive victory in the series.
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — His engine blew on the second lap and he finished last at Sonoma for the second year in a row. He also dropped from first to third in the points.

Martin Truex Jr. — He was running second on the last lap when he ran out of fuel and finished 27th.

Kyle Busch — Was racing Ross Chastain for fifth place on the last lap when he was hit and spun. Busch lost seven spots and finished 12th. He remains outside a playoff spot with 10 races left in the regular season.

Kyle Busch’s Cup winless drought now longest of his career, but he moves closer to playoff spot
Two-time Cup champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano remain outside a playoff spot with 10 races left in the regular season.