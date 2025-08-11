Winners, losers from Watkins Glen race won by Shane van Gisbergen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race race Watkins Glen.

WINNERS

Shane van Gisbergen — Scored his fourth consecutive road course victory, winning by 11.1 seconds — the second largest margin of victory in Cup history at Watkins Glen. He becomes the third driver in series history to win four consecutive road course races. He is the first driver to win four road course races in a season.

Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history? After scoring his fourth-straight road course win, Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett discuss if Shane van Gisbergen has established himself as the greatest road racer in NASCAR history.

Trackhouse Racing — Organization had all three of its cars finish in the top 10 in the same race for the first time. Shane van Gisbergen won, Daniel Suarez was seventh and Ross Chastain placed 10th.

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International.

Christopher Bell — He finished second. It’s his eighth top-three finish in 24 races this season. Bell has finished in the top five in four of the five road course races this season, including a win at COTA earlier in the year.

Bell 'thrilled' with runner-up finish at the Glen Christopher Bell admits his team has struggled to "find a rhythm" lately and is "thrilled" with a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen that flexed his team's road course program.

Chris Buescher — He won a stage and finished third, maintaining his hold on the final playoff spot with two races left in the regular season.

Buescher's confidence 'high' after Watkins Glen Chris Buescher gained twelve points on the playoff bubble after Watkins Glen and "understands" the position of points racing, but his confidence level is "high" with two races remaining.

William Byron — His fourth-place finish came a week after his Iowa win, giving him back-to-back top-five results for the first time since doing so at Charlotte and Nashville in late May and early June.

Chase Briscoe — His fifth-place finish gives him four top-five results in the last five races.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — A mechanical issue sent him to the garage early in the race. He returned and finished last in the 39-car field. Larson has finished 30th or worse in four of the five road course races this season.

Josh Berry — His 35th-place result is the seventh time in the last 11 races he’s finished 22nd or worse. He has placed outside the top 25 in four of the five road course races this season.

Ty Gibbs — He finished 33rd and has placed outside the top 20 in three consecutive races. He had a frustrating day, which was evident in a radio exchange with race strategist Chris Gabehart, who also is the competition director for Joe Gibbs Racing.