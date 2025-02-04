Xfinity extends partnership with NASCAR but will end series entitlement deal after 2025

Xfinity will end its sponsorship of the Xfinity Series after this season but remain a premier partner of the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR announced that Xfinity had signed a multi-year deal to remain a premier partner and a one-year deal to be the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series.

“We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before, and continue to connect with fans in new and engaging ways,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership & Engagement at Comcast, in a statement.

The change comes with the announcement that Xfinity will sponsor the Xfinity Fastest Lap award in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks this season that will given one point to the fastest driver in each race in all three series.

Xfinity has been the entitlement sponsor of NASCAR’s No. 2 series since 2015.

Lederer told Sports Business Journal that the decision to move on from the Xfinity Series after this year and focus on the premier partnership in Cup was due to the fact that “11 years of being an entitlement partner and having the run that we’ve had has been amazing, and now I think it’s time for someone else to take that mantle and continue to grow the series to heights that we can’t even consider at this point.”

Lederer also told Sports Business Journal: “I will forever for the rest of my career be really proud of what we’ve been able to do collectively in the way we’ve taken this series to a new level and therefore our brand to a new level.”

Sports Business Journal reported that Xfinity will continue with its sponsorship of 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, and it plans to release an ad with driver Tyler Reddick in it either around the Daytona 500 next week or just after it.

“NASCAR is incredibly appreciative of Comcast’s continued partnership and their commitment to innovation and fan engagement within our sport,” said Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR in a statement. “Their contributions over the past decade, from enhancing the fan experience to supporting community initiatives, have been invaluable. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership during the 2025 season and beyond.”