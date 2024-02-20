 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Long: William Byron’s journey to Daytona 500 champion is a remarkable tale
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Austin Hill wins Xfinity opener for third consecutive season
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
What drivers said after William Byron won Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinity300hl_240219.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
nbc_nas_daytona500hl_240219.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
the_big_one.jpg
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity Series Daytona results: Austin Hill wins

  
Published February 20, 2024 12:45 AM

Xfinity teams closed out a NASCAR doubleheader Monday at Daytona International Speedway as Austin Hill won his fifth career superspeedway race.

The Richard Childress Racing driver recovered from several setbacks, won stage 2 and held off former teammate Sheldon Creed on the final lap to score his seventh career Xfinity win. Hill led nine laps as he won his third consecutive season opener.

MORE: Xfinity Daytona results

Creed, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger all scored top-10 finishes to start the season.

Fourteen drivers led Monday night at Daytona. Jesse Love, who started on the pole, led two times for 34 laps. He also won the first stage after a drag race with Hill.

The Xfinity race, which followed William Byron’s Daytona 500 victory, had nine cautions for 44 laps as only 22 of the 38 drivers finished on the lead lap.

The first incident occurred on Lap 23 and collected Sam Mayer, Daniel Suarez, Hailie Deegan and Kyle Weatherman.

The largest incident was on Lap 37. Nemechek bumped Love, who made contact with Allmendinger and started a 11-car crash. Frankie Muniz was unable to continue in his Xfinity debut after his No. 35 Ford sustained damage.

The Xfinity Series season continues Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (5 p.m. ET on FS1).