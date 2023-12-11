Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024

Carson Hocevar will have Zeigler Auto Group as a primary partner on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet during his rookie Cup Series season.

Zeigler announced the news Monday with a press conference at Zeigler Motorsports in Michigan.

Zeigler will be the co-primary partner of the No. 77 Chevrolet during the sold-out Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 as Hocevar begins his first full season at the top level of NASCAR. Zeigler will also be the co-primary partner at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 18.

Zeigler will fully take over the No. 77 during races at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, World Wide Technology Raceway on June 2, Nashville Superspeedway on June 30, the Chicago street course on July 7, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27.

“It’s pretty exciting to be able to partner with Zeigler Auto Group and be able to show some hometown pride in 2024,” Hocevar said in a statement. “It’s a dream come true for a kid from Michigan to be supported and sponsored by a company from Kalamazoo.

“I grew up in Portage, just a few miles south of Zeigler’s headquarters, so that makes the partnership personal. I can’t thank Aaron Zeigler enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me. We’re going to do our very best to make everyone from Zeigler proud.”

Hocevar, who made nine Cup starts in 2023, made his series debut with Spire Motorsports. He drove the No. 7 Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway while Corey LaJoie replaced a suspended Chase Elliott. Hocevar finished his part-time season with eight starts for Legacy Motor Club.

Zeigler has a history in NASCAR. The company served as a primary partner for Josh Bilicki as he drove for Live Fast Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and DGM Racing in Cup and Xfinity the past three seasons.

Zeigler also served as a partner for Landon Cassill and Spire Motorsports at Bristol and Homestead during the 2022 Cup season.