 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA v Senegal: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Mexico at Italy
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Marquette vs Xavier
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

Top Clips

nbc_nba_leonardcomp_260311.jpg
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA v Senegal: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Mexico at Italy
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Marquette vs Xavier
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

Top Clips

nbc_nba_leonardcomp_260311.jpg
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBAUtah JazzAndersson Garcia

Andersson
Garcia

NBA: Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Filipowski shines for lottery-bound Jazz
While Filipowski has flourished for the Jazz, Myles Turner’s struggles have been an issue for the Bucks.
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Injury Report: Trae Young set to make Wizards debut
George should continue leading the Jazz
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45