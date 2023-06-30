 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

NBAChicago BullsCarlik Jones

Carlik
Jones

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Zach_LaVine.jpg
    Zach LaVine
    CHI Shooting Guard #8
    Zach LaVine logs 26 minutes in blowout win vs. DET
  • Carlik Jones
    CHI Point Guard #22
    Bulls converting Carlik Jones to standard contract
  • Alex-Caruso.jpg
    Alex Caruso
    CHI Shooting Guard #6
    Alex Caruso (foot) out Thursday vs Bucks
  • goran dragic hs.jpg
    Goran Dragic
    MIL Point Guard #7
    Goran Dragic (knee) out Thursday vs Bucks
  • Carlik Jones
    CHI Point Guard #22
    Bulls sign Carlik Jones to two-way contract
Bulls agree to three year, $60 million contract extension with Nikola Vucevic
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors’ Siakam available?
Bulls reportedly testing the waters of a Zach LaVine trade
Costas remembers Jordan’s best moments