Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_230911.jpg
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_230911.jpg
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

NBAPortland Trail BlazersGeorge Conditt IV

George
Conditt IV

nbc_bfa_lillard_230818.jpg
Trail Blazers, Lillard reportedly both ready for him to come to training camp if no trade
Trade talks are expected to pick up as we get closer to the Oct. 2 start of training camp.
Jayson Tatum reportedly tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston. It didn’t work.
Track star Noah Lyles questions NBA title winners being called “world champions”
Lillard confirms trade request but ‘I’m not going to speak on the Blazers’
Action around Damian Lillard trade expected to heat up closer to training camp
Blazers continue to play hard ball with Lillard
PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview