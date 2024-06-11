 Skip navigation
Tyler Downs
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials TV, live stream schedule
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods says 'a lot of different endings' were discussed in latest Saudi PIF meeting
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Jon Rahm arrives at Pinehurst for U.S. Open but still 'in pain' with foot injury

2024 NBA Finals: Game 3 Best Bets, Player Props, and Odds

  
Published June 11, 2024 11:31 AM

As the NBA Finals shift to Dallas and American Airlines Arena for Game 3, no question the Boston Celtics have controlled the series through the first two games despite not looking like they have played their best game. Add to that the historical fact that there have been 36 instances in the Finals of a team trailing 0-2 to start the series and only five teams have ever come back and won the Finals and the task for Dallas is daunting. As troublesome as that stat is from a macro level, Jason Kidd needs to address questions in the moment including the need for greater scoring from Mavericks not named Luka and even better defense against a team that has slowed Jayson Tatum but still lost handily in Games 1 and 2.

As mentioned, the good news for the Dallas Mavericks is they are playing at home the next two games of the NBA Finals. The Mavericks have won Game 3 of every playoff series prior to this one. On the other hand, the Celtics have yet to lose a Game 3 this postseason. This is the game Tatum and co. have dropped the proverbial hammer in the previous rounds.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your

A rough outing for us in Game 2 cashing just one of five tickets. Through two games we are 6-7, but it is back to work. Let’s dive into the game and find a few plays.

Game 3

Boston Celtics (+110) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-130)

Spread: Mavericks -2 | O/U: 213

Yes, Dallas will be better in Game 3. However, Game 3s thus far in the playoffs have been a showcase event for Jayson Tatum and it is difficult to believe this series plays out without a stat-filling performance from the Celtics’ biggest star.

Here are the Game 3 stat lines for the All-Star in this year’s postseason.

22-11-6 at Miami in a Game 3 win

33-13-6 at Cleveland in a Game 3 win

36-10-8 at Indiana in a Game 3 win

JaysonTatumHS.jpg
Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists (-142)
  • Has cleared this number in three of the last four games including 12 in Game 2 of the Finals
JaysonTatumHS.jpg
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-110)
  • Has cleared this mark in 10 of Boston’s 14 playoff games
  • Pulled down 11 boards in Game 1 vs. Dallas
  • Collected 9 boards in Game 2 vs. Dallas

Where we will hedge is in the scoring column. Tatum has not shot the ball well thus far in the Finals (12-38, 31.6%) so excuse us for not attacking his points prop (25.5). His shooting slump, though, has not hindered him from filling other columns of the stat sheet.

DanielGaffordHS.jpg
Daniel Gafford OVER 8.5 Points (-105)
  • Averages just over 20 minutes per game in the Series but has cleared this number in both games
  • 14 points in Game 2
  • 11 points in Game 1
DereckLivelyHS.jpg
Dereck Lively OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)
  • Played 25 minutes in Game 1 but pulled down 8 boards
  • Limited to 19 minutes in Game 2 but secured 7 rebounds

Can’t watch Game 3? No worries. NBC Sports will be live blogging the game and will include highlights, analysis, and betting information throughout the evening.

Enjoy Game 3 and let’s enjoy a few sweats and cash some tickets.

