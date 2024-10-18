 Skip navigation
Shriners Children's Open - Previews
Friday's play at Shriners Children's Open significantly delayed by high winds
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending
NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Rookie Report for October: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams Make Strides

76ers rookie Jared McCain out of hospital, home resting after pulmonary contusion from hard fall

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:04 AM
NBA: Preseason-Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts on the floor after being injured on a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s mostly good news for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain, who appears to have avoided serious injury, has been released from the hospital and did not suffer a concussion from a nasty fall in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

McCain suffered a pulmonary contusion, is resting at home and will not travel with the team or suit up for the 76ers preseason finale Friday night in Orlando.

All of that is good news because things looked a lot worse after this fall.

Credit goes to referee Bill Kennedy, who recognized what happened and instantly stopped the game to get the 76ers’ medical staff on the court. McCain was down for several minutes before being helped off the court.

The initial concern was a concussion from his head hitting the ground, but the bigger issue ended up being a pulmonary contusion, more commonly called a bruised lung. There is no timeline for his return, although the injury usually heals itself in a week or two.

McCain, a 6'3" guard out of Duke, was the No. 16 pick of the 76ers in last June’s draft. He came into the league with the reputation of being a knock-down shooter and has averaged 12.8 points a game in five preseason games, shooting 37.9% from 3.

