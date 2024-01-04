 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After 12 year career, Ricky Rubio retires from NBA

  
Published January 4, 2024 01:14 PM
"Mecheros Para Dejar De Fumar" Campaign Presentation

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 30: Ricky Rubio, NBA basketball player and president of The Ricky Rubio Foundation, poses for a photo during the presentation of “Mecheros Para Dejar De Fumar” Campaign on May 30, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The Ricky Rubio Foundation launches the campaign “Mecheros Para Dejar De Fumar”, a positive campaign to encourage younger people not to smoke or to stop smoking if they already smoke. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Saying, “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health,” Ricky Rubio stepped away from basketball last summer, not playing in the World Cup for his native Spain and not coming to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thursday, Rubio announced his retirement from the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Cavaliers.

Rubio, the No. 5 pick of the Timberwolves in 2009, went on to have a 12-year NBA career with Minnesota, Utah, Cleveland and Phoenix. He came into the league a heralded young player who stood out in the EuroLeague (where he started playing at 16) for his passing, where he drew Pete Maravich comparisons. Rubio was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010 (Tre Evans), and as his game matured, he went on to be a quality, high-IQ floor general point guard in the league, sought after by a lot of teams for his steady hand. He became the kind of veteran many teams wanted in their locker room, a favorite teammate of star players, and over his career averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists a game. He had missed much of the past couple of seasons due to surgery and recovery from a torn ACL.

Internationally, he won an Olympic silver medal with Spain in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016, plus helped lead the golden age of Spain hoops to the 2019 World Cup title as well as the 2009 and 2011 EuroBasket championships.

Rubio may take the court again professionally in Spain, but his time in the NBA is done, a loss for fans of quality basketball.

Mentions
Ricky-Rubio.jpg Ricky Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns