 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeeagle_230707.jpg
Lee finds the cup from way out for eagle
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeeagle_230707.jpg
Lee finds the cup from way out for eagle
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After impressive first half, Scoot Henderson leaves game with shoulder injury

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 7, 2023 10:27 PM
2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — After an impressive start to the game where Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype, the night for the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft ended abruptly with a third quarter shoulder injury.

It’s unclear when the injury happened or how severe it could be, although Henderson left the arena without any kind of wrap on his shoulder.

“I don’t know (how severe it might be), I haven’t talked to the trainers,” Portland Summer League coach Jonah Herscu. “We’re just being conscious of what happened. I don’t know [when it happened], I didn’t see it.”

Henderson will get an MRI on the shoulder, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Henderson had as impressive first quarter as one could have at Summer League — he looked like a guy used to playing against men in the G-League, not college kids. He was not rushed. Henderson showed off his hesitation moves, handles and creativity with the ball in his hands that has scouts drooling — he can create space and always has his head up looking to pass. His most impressive feature, however, was his decision making — Henderson making all the right reads, not just scoring but drawing defenders and finding the open man.

He also showed the iffy jumper that needs to improve. Henderson finished with 15 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting (he would have more assists if his teammates knocked down shots).

Henderson and the Blazers are next scheduled to play on Sunday against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. If Henderson has any kind of lingering injury Portland likely sits him for the rest of Summer League, there is no reason to push him and risk further injury for games in July.

The Rockets beat the Trail Blazers on a buzzer-beating 3-point game-winner from Jabari Smith Jr.