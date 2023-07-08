After impressive first half, Scoot Henderson leaves game with shoulder injury

LAS VEGAS — After an impressive start to the game where Scoot Henderson lived up to the hype, the night for the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft ended abruptly with a third quarter shoulder injury.

It’s unclear when the injury happened or how severe it could be, although Henderson left the arena without any kind of wrap on his shoulder.

“I don’t know (how severe it might be), I haven’t talked to the trainers,” Portland Summer League coach Jonah Herscu. “We’re just being conscious of what happened. I don’t know [when it happened], I didn’t see it.”

Henderson will get an MRI on the shoulder, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2023

Henderson had as impressive first quarter as one could have at Summer League — he looked like a guy used to playing against men in the G-League, not college kids. He was not rushed. Henderson showed off his hesitation moves, handles and creativity with the ball in his hands that has scouts drooling — he can create space and always has his head up looking to pass. His most impressive feature, however, was his decision making — Henderson making all the right reads, not just scoring but drawing defenders and finding the open man.

He also showed the iffy jumper that needs to improve. Henderson finished with 15 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting (he would have more assists if his teammates knocked down shots).

Henderson and the Blazers are next scheduled to play on Sunday against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. If Henderson has any kind of lingering injury Portland likely sits him for the rest of Summer League, there is no reason to push him and risk further injury for games in July.

The Rockets beat the Trail Blazers on a buzzer-beating 3-point game-winner from Jabari Smith Jr.