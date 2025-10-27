 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
When is Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series?
SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Justin Hill w sign.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 13: Justin Hill
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB Sponsor Release_MORGAN STANLEY.jpg
NBC SPORTS & MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ENTER A COLLABORATION WITH THE NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Top Clips

nbc_nba_askkb_251027.jpg
How can the Magic have a successful season?
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251027.jpg
Falcons’ Robinson among Week 8 Sunday Scaries
rj_harvey.jpg
Harvey performance ‘not sustainable’ for Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Edwards reportedly to miss at least two weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published October 27, 2025 01:41 PM

Anthony Edwards left Sunday night’s Minnesota win against Indiana after just three minutes with what was described at the time as “hamstring tightness.” He returned to the bench in street clothes (and sunglasses) to hype up his teammates during the win.

Get used to that view of Edwards in street clothes for a couple of weeks. He has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will miss at least the next two weeks — eight games at a minimum — reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Edwards is now listed as out for Minnesota’s game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Peacock NBA Monday tonight.

This is a rare occurrence — Edwards has been incredibly durable, missing just three games in each of the last three seasons (Minnesota went 5-4 in those games), and has never missed more than six games in a row in his career. That’s about to change and be a real test for Minnesota. It’s also a serious blow to the Timberwolves’ offense, Edwards averaged 36 points in the first two games this season, and seemed to be taking a step forward as the hub of the team’s actions.

Minnesota got the win without Edwards on Sunday thanks to Julius Randle stepping up with 31 points, and the Wolves will need more than that. In the second half, with Edwards out, coach Chris Finch went to his veteran and started Mike Conley in his spot. We’ll see if that continues going forward (Finch could go big with Naz Reid, but likes him coming off the bench, he had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Pacers).

