Anthony Edwards exits Timberwolves game after three minutes with hamstring tightness, will not return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Martinsville finish sets up ‘wide open’ Championship 4 race at Phoenix
South Carolina v LSU
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from LSU and Penn State all the way to Kent State
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan wins in first PGA Tour start as a pro at Bank of Utah
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbptd1_251026.jpg
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
nbc_fnia_floriosaquan_251026.jpg
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251026.jpg
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Martinsville finish sets up ‘wide open’ Championship 4 race at Phoenix
South Carolina v LSU
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from LSU and Penn State all the way to Kent State
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan wins in first PGA Tour start as a pro at Bank of Utah
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbptd1_251026.jpg
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
nbc_fnia_floriosaquan_251026.jpg
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251026.jpg
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Anthony Edwards exits Timberwolves game after three minutes with hamstring tightness, will not return

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:23 PM

Anthony Edwards started fast on Sunday night, like he has this young season: five shot attempts and five points in the first three minutes of Minnesota’s game against Indiana.

Then he left the game with what the team has described as “hamstring tightness” and will not return for the rest of the night.

Edwards later returned to the bench in street clothes and was trying to hype up his teammates.

We’ll have to wait to see the severity of this injury and whether Edwards will miss more time, but anything involving a hamstring is concerning. Those are injuries that can linger and have to be treated cautiously.

In the two games to open the season, Edwards averaged 36 points per game and shot 50% from beyond the arc, while adding 5.5 rebounds and three assists a night. Minnesota cannot afford to lose him for any lengthy stretch of time.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards