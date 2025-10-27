Anthony Edwards exits Timberwolves game after three minutes with hamstring tightness, will not return

Anthony Edwards started fast on Sunday night, like he has this young season: five shot attempts and five points in the first three minutes of Minnesota’s game against Indiana.

Then he left the game with what the team has described as “hamstring tightness” and will not return for the rest of the night.

Anthony Edwards (Right Hamstring Tightness) will NOT return to tonight’s game. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 26, 2025

Edwards later returned to the bench in street clothes and was trying to hype up his teammates.

We’ll have to wait to see the severity of this injury and whether Edwards will miss more time, but anything involving a hamstring is concerning. Those are injuries that can linger and have to be treated cautiously.

In the two games to open the season, Edwards averaged 36 points per game and shot 50% from beyond the arc, while adding 5.5 rebounds and three assists a night. Minnesota cannot afford to lose him for any lengthy stretch of time.