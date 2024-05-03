 Skip navigation
160316-churchill-downs-1600
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas: Start time, forecast, TV info
nbc_pl_plupdate_240502.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 36

Top Clips

nbc_horse_modestystakes_240503.jpg
Fast as Flight powers to Modesty Stakes win
nbc_horse_amusseninterview_240503.jpg
Steve Asmussen discusses facing son Keith at Derby
nbc_horse_bradcoxhorses_240503.jpg
Analyzing Cox’s Just a Touch, Catching Freedom

As expected, Lakers fire coach Darvin Ham after two seasons

  
Published May 3, 2024 02:46 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Head Coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media after the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The expectation became a reality on Friday: After the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham after two seasons at the club’s helm.

In his two years in Los Angeles Ham put together a resume that most clubs would celebrate: A 90-74 record, a trip to the Western Conference Finals, two playoff trips and an In-Season Tournament title.

However, for a Lakers team feeling the pressure to maximize LeBron James’s final years, that was not enough.

Ham had not connected with the players. It’s not so much that he lost the locker room this season as he never had it, the players had largely tuned out his relentlessly optimistic message, had grown frustrated with his lack of adjustments, and didn’t understand his rotation choices. While injuries impacted Ham’s rotations (especially to Jared Vanderbilt), he made odd choices such as benching Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell early in the season, trusting Taurean Prince to a fault, and going with guard-heavy lineups that were often getting destroyed.

Firing a coach not beloved by stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis — Ham would not be gone if they wanted him to stay — or the locker room is understandable. However, it’s a band-aid on the situation without changes and upgrades to the Lakers roster. Los Angeles didn’t lose to Denver the last two seasons because of the coach.

Four potential replacements were named by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Mike Budenholzer is one of the biggest-name coaches available and is on the list. However, his style of play isn’t a natural fit with the Lakers’ roster, plus he would come with a list of demands and want some say of players and personnel that the Lakers would likely not want to give.

Tyronn Lue — the guy Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could have had five years ago had he not lowballed Lue with his offer — would be a perfect fit if he is frustrated enough to walk away from the Clippers after their season. That said, Lue remains under contract with the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer pays well. J.J. Redick is listed but has no experience as a head coach — outside of his son’s AAU team — however he has a high basketball IQ and a strong relationship with LeBron. Kenny Atkinson is also named, although his strength is considered player development (if the Lakers want to rebuild, he’s a great choice).

Mentions
LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers