Avengers will not reassemble: Stephen Curry says he is ‘highly doubtful’ for Los Angeles Olympics, LeBron out

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will not be one last reunion for LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The Avengers of 2024 in Paris will not reassemble.

“I will be watching it from Cabo,” LeBron James said on his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, part two of a sit-down with Curry. LeBron has competed in four Olympic Games and has three gold medals (and a bronze from 2004) to show for it.

Curry likely isn’t suiting up for Team USA either, but he would not completely shut the door.

“God willing, I still have the choice and physical option to be like, I could actually impact the team,” Curry said. “I never say never, but I highly doubt it.”

“We could never top those last two games,” LeBron said, referencing close wins over Nikola Jokic and Serbia, followed by Victor Wembanyama and the French team. “Like, we literally played France in Paris in the finals.”

The USA brought home its fifth consecutive Olympic gold in men’s basketball from Paris, with LeBron being named tournament MVP. Winning a sixth will require the next generation of American stars to step up — Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum and others — and face the deepest pool of international teams the Games will have ever seen. A more mature, improved Wembanyama will lead a French team that has a legitimate shot at gold.

