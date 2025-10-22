 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

shai_opening_night.jpg
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetintv_251021.jpg
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currypass_251021.jpg
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

shai_opening_night.jpg
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetintv_251021.jpg
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currypass_251021.jpg
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Rockets in 125-124 double OT opening night instant classic

  
Published October 22, 2025 12:02 AM

It may not have been pretty, but it was a reminder that teams don’t get to raise a banner without plenty of grit.

The banner went up before the game in Oklahoma City, but a couple of hours later it came time to show that grit when OKC trailed in the fourth. That’s when the MVP and the rest of the Thunder showed why they were given those massive rings before the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtimes, including drawing a foul on Kevin Durant with 2.3 seconds left in double overtime, which led to the game-winning free throws and a 125-125 Thunder win in an opening night instant classic (and the NBA’s return to NBC and its debut on Peacock).

There are no moral victories in the first week of the NBA season. However, for Rockets fans, taking the defending champs to double OT on the road was a sign of why many around the league think this team is a contender.

Houston’s defense and size has something to do with that — their shortest starter was 6'7" Amen Thompson (Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, the other four starters, are all listed as 6'11"). That size bothered Thunder shooters all night long in what was a good defensive game on both ends of the floor.

While Durant’s debut with the Rockets drew the headlines, and he scored 23 on the night, including some clutch buckets late, it was the Alperen Sengun show for the Rockets. The All-Star center was the hub of the Houston offense and finished the night with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Chet Holmgren started fast, hitting his first seven shots, and he finished with 28 points and seven rebounds, but both he and fellow center Isaiah Hartenstein fouled out, meaning the Thunder had to go small late against a massive Rockets starting lineup. That is where the grit comes in.
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
Chet Holmgren joins the desk to discuss the "surreal" feeling of winning on banner night in double OT and how the Thunder can improve on their season-opening performance.

Amen Thompson, thrust into a much different role as point guard in Houston with Fred VanVleet out for the season, had his moments on his way to 18 points and five assists. However, he left the game midway through the first overtime with what appeared to be cramping in his legs (he had issues with cramping earlier in the game, and was seen being stretched out and given fluids).

Cason Wallace, starting in place of the injured Jalen Williams (wrist), scored 14 for the Thunder, and Aaron Wiggins added 10 off the bench. Houston got 16 points from Smith. Reed Sheppard will have to give the Rockets more off the bench at the point, he had nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, four assists and two turnovers.

