Boston Celtics hire Jeff Van Gundy as senior consultant

  
Published October 14, 2023 02:06 PM
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Jeff Van Gundy attends a practice session during the USA Men’s National Team training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup on August 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jeff Van Gundy, the former NBA coach turned long-time broadcaster, is now a special consultant to the Boston Celtics.

Fans first noticed Van Gundy’s name listed as a special consultant to the Celtics and the team has confirmed it (Brian Robb of MassLive.com. was first).

Van Gundy’s role is as an advisor to Boston’s basketball operations, and will work with the Celtics and their G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, according to the report.

Van Gundy, 61, coached Patrick Ewing era New York Knicks from 1995-2001, with the team reaching the NBA Finals in 1999. He then went on to coach the Houston Rockets from 2003-07. After that, he went into broadcasting and, for many years, was part of the ABC/ESPN lead broadcast team with Mark Jackson and play-by-play man Mike Breen. After the 2023 NBA Finals, both Van Gundy and Jackson were let go by ABC/ESPN.

Van Gundy has still been coaching, he coached the USA Basketball team at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup, as well as the squads which represented the USA in World Cup qualifying (those games were during the NBA season so the team was made up of G-League and a few international players who could get leave from their teams).

