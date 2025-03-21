 Skip navigation
Bronny talked about improvement then on Thursday showed it off scoring 17 on 7-of-10 shooting

  
Published March 21, 2025 08:14 AM
“I definitely think I’ve improved, not only as a player, but just having a different mindset as a player to go out and play my game and play the game that I know how to play. I feel really good about it — I see the progress.”

Bronny James talked about his improvement, then went out and showed it on Thursday. Going against the Milwaukee Bucks on a night the Lakers were shorthanded (no LeBron James or Luka Doncic), Bronny had a career-high 17 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers, plus five assists in 30 minutes of action.

That’s a career-high for Bronny, but what’s more important is the efficiency of his shot. It’s a sign of progress (although he was a team-worst -36), which is all the Lakers have asked of him this season. The Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 pick — a spot deep in the draft where few players ever make the league — and locked him up on a cheap contract. He was a project and the Lakers were all in on giving him a chance (even if they drafted him to please LeBron, give Bronny credit for taking advantage of his opportunity and putting in the work).

The issue had been Bronny’s handles and shot, and while he has to show he can be this guy consistently, what we saw Thursday was a positive sign. He’s not going to get a lot of time on the court once the Lakers get healthy, or in the playoffs, but it’s about stacking good days for Bronny and improving his game to the point J.J. Redick has to play him. For Bronny, Thursday was a good day.

The shorthanded Lakers still lost the game to the Bucks 118-89, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with 28 points.

