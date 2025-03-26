Bucks’ Damian Lillard diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in right calf, out indefinitely

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf and is out indefinitely, the team has announced.

This is a potentially career-threatening injury, although doctors believe this may not be a recurring situation and Lillard is already on blood-thinning medication that “has stabilized the DVT,” the team said. There is reportedly optimism in some corners that he could return to play this season. Lillard had this to say in a statement to Chris Haynes:

Damian Lillard to me on his diagnosis:“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up. Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m… — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2025

Lillard has missed the Bucks’ last three games with what had been described as a calf strain, but according to Eric Nehm and Sam Amick at The Athletic, that pain grew beyond a normal strain and Lillard wanted it checked out more thoroughly. That report added that because of the quick action there is “a great deal of optimism that he will return this season.”

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA player, is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game for the Bucks this season, and his scoring and clutch play next to MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo are the foundation of Milwaukee’s postseason hopes.

Last season, those Bucks’ playoff hopes were dashed by an Antetokounmpo injury. For the Bucks and NBA fans everywhere, hopefully we get to see what that pairing looks like in these playoffs.