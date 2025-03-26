 Skip navigation
Bucks’ Damian Lillard diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in right calf, out indefinitely

  
Published March 25, 2025 10:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf and is out indefinitely, the team has announced.

This is a potentially career-threatening injury, although doctors believe this may not be a recurring situation and Lillard is already on blood-thinning medication that “has stabilized the DVT,” the team said. There is reportedly optimism in some corners that he could return to play this season. Lillard had this to say in a statement to Chris Haynes:

Lillard has missed the Bucks’ last three games with what had been described as a calf strain, but according to Eric Nehm and Sam Amick at The Athletic, that pain grew beyond a normal strain and Lillard wanted it checked out more thoroughly. That report added that because of the quick action there is “a great deal of optimism that he will return this season.”

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA player, is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game for the Bucks this season, and his scoring and clutch play next to MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo are the foundation of Milwaukee’s postseason hopes.

Last season, those Bucks’ playoff hopes were dashed by an Antetokounmpo injury. For the Bucks and NBA fans everywhere, hopefully we get to see what that pairing looks like in these playoffs.

