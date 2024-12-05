 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Bucks’ Khris Middleton expected to make season debut Friday

  
Published December 5, 2024 01:09 PM

When the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled to a 2-8 start, part of their “keep calm and carry on” talking points was that Khris Middleton would return at some point from having surgery on both ankles during the offseason and he would provide needed balance with playmaking and shooting.

The Bucks have turned things around — they sit as the No. 5 seed in the East with an 11-10 record — and now Middleton is about to make his return this Friday, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Middleton has previously been medically cleared and was ramping up for a return to the court. Middleton, a three-time All-Star and gold medal-winning Olympian, has battled injuries for a few years, appearing in 88 games total across the past two seasons. Last season, in 55 games, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 assists a game, shooting 38.1% from 3.

He is not the player he was at his peak, but Middleton brings wing depth, a player who can run the pick-and-roll so that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can work off the ball, and he brings needed shooting to the table.

Milwaukee could use him, and he returns just in time for the NBA Cup, where the Bucks will host the Magic next Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup. Win that game and Middleton, along with his teammates, will be off to Las Vegas for the semi-finals.

Mentions
Khris Middleton.png Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks