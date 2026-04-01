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NBA Playoff scenarios for Wednesday, April 1: Cleveland can clinch playoff spot without even taking court

  
Published April 1, 2026 11:24 AM

Relatively quiet day on the playoff scenario front after both the Lakers and Nuggets clinched playoff berths last night (thanks to Phoenix losing). Still a couple of games to watch. Here’s what you need to know.

Playoff Scenarios

• The Cleveland Cavaliers are off for the night but can clinch a playoff spot with a Philadelphia 76ers loss — which is unlikely against tanking Washington. Still, it could happen.

Games to Watch

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)

Atlanta is the No. 5 seed in the East, Orlando is No. 8, but only 2.5 games separate them — and only three games separate Atlanta from No. 10 Charlotte. Every game matters for teams in the middle of the East playoff chase, but this one counts double with two of these teams facing off. This is a rest advantage game for the Hawks, the Magic played last night (picking up a key win against Phoenix) and this is the Magic’s third game in four days.

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Two East teams headed to the postseason, but both needing wins to help their seeding. Boston is pretty securely the No. 2 seed right now, thanks to New York’s recent stumbles, but it still needs wins to secure that spot, and to get a rhythm with Jayson Tatum back heading into the playoffs. Miami is a little more desperate. The Heat sit as the No. 9 seed, tied with Charlotte for 9/10 but just half a game back of Orlando for eighth (and a much easier path to the playoffs). Miami is coming off one of its best outings of the season, a 10-point win over Philadelphia on Monday night.

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BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum