Bulls’ Zach LaVine out 3-4 weeks with right foot inflammation

The Bulls have won three in a row, all games Zach LaVine has missed with a right foot issue. Chicago can only hope that trend continues for a while.

That’s because LaVine will be out 3-4 weeks with right foot inflammation, the team announced Wednesday.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine will require an additional estimated 3-4 weeks to treat his current right foot inflammation. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 7, 2023

LaVine is averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game while shooting 33.6% from 3 — his numbers and efficiency are down this season as he has struggled some with his shot.

He has also been at the heart of trade rumors since he and the Bulls agreed it was time to part ways. However, there hasn’t been much of a market for his services, partly due to his large contract (LaVine makes $40 million this season and has three years and $138 million left after this one). This injury will only slow trade discussions as teams will want to see him healthy before making a move.

The rest of the Bulls are trying to focus on what has gone right since LaVine went out.

“I think it’s given us a lot of confidence. Obviously, with Zach out, being the caliber of player he is, it allows for more opportunity. But you can’t replace Zach LaVine,” Coby White said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “We try to do it collectively and try to make up for what he does on the floor.”

DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have stepped up with big games, and the ball movement has improved. Chicago will need a lot more of that in the coming weeks.

