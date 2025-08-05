Cavaliers’ Darius Garland may not be ready for start of training camp after toe surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond
TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond
TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Cavaliers’ Darius Garland may not be ready for start of training camp after toe surgery

  
Published August 5, 2025 12:56 PM

“I feel great. The recovery process is going well.”

That is all Darius Garland would say to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com about surgery on his big toe back in June after that injury severely limited him in the playoffs, a key reason for the Cavaliers’ early second-round exit. Fedor next asked Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson about Garland’s recovery and learned the All-Star point guard may not be ready for the start of training camp. Here is what Fedor said on the Wine and Gold podcast about talking to Atkinson.

And I asked him, I said, “You know, as a coach, you lost Ty Jerome and Darius Garland is obviously recovering from toe surgery. Are you anticipating Darius being ready for training?” And he said, “No, I don’t decide these things. It’s going to be up to Darius and the training staff led by Steve Spiro.” But he said, “I don’t expect him to, and I want him to take his time with this, and we’re not going to push it. We’re not going to rush it...

“We have Don (Donovan Mitchell). We have Lonzo (Ball). We have CP (Craig Porter Jr.). We are kind of covered. We also have Evan (Mobley), where we can throw it to him in a trail position and have him be a play-maker.”

The Cavaliers should not rush it. How important Garland is to the Cavaliers’ success was clearly evident in the playoffs — they need him fully healthy. Last season, Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from 3. In the playoffs that fell off to 18 points and 5.2 assists a game, but he played in just five postseason games because of the turf toe injury and was far less efficient, shooting just 28.6% from 3.

Cleveland enters the season as the clear favorite to grab the No. 1 seed in the East this coming season, but they need to prove they can carry that over to the playoffs this time. Coming off a 64-win season and with a very deep team, Atkinson can afford to monitor and rest players more while still racking up plenty of wins to get the top seed. What matters more is a rested and healthy Cavaliers team heading into the playoffs, because that team has a legitimate chance to make the Finals. What matters is the big picture.

And if that means Garland misses some of training camp, that’s just fine.

Mentions
CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers