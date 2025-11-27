Celtics snap Pistons’ win streak at 13 behind 33 points from Jaylen Brown

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship
Princeton v Maryland
No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens
NCAA Basketball: Navy at Penn State
How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_celticsdetroit_251126.jpg
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship
Princeton v Maryland
No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens
NCAA Basketball: Navy at Penn State
How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_celticsdetroit_251126.jpg
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Celtics snap Pistons’ win streak at 13 behind 33 points from Jaylen Brown

  
Published November 26, 2025 11:58 PM

The last time the Detroit Pistons won 13 in a row was their 2003-04 championship season.

The Pistons could not break that record this season because Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics stood in their way. Brown scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, then Derrick White took over late with 11 points in the game’s final minutes to lift the Celtics to a 117-114 win at home.

The loss drops the Pistons to 2-1 in NBA Cup games, but they can still win East Group B and advance to the quarterfinals with a home win against Orlando on Friday.

Payton Pritchard added 16 points for Boston, which has now won 5-of-6 games.

Cade Cunningham scored 42 for the Pistons. The last two of those came in the game’s final seconds, when Detroit was down three and, as Cunningham was bringing the ball up court the Celtics tried to follow him at midcourt but Cunningham saw it coming and went up with a shot. After a review, Cunningham was awarded three free throws, and hit the first two but missed the third. Pritchard grabbed the rebound, hit two free throws to seal the Boston win.

Mentions
BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham BOS_Pritchard_Payton copy.jpg Payton Pritchard