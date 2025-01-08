Check out LeBron James switching hands mid-air for lefty poster dunk
Published January 7, 2025 08:22 PM
For a few previous plays, LeBron James had tried to get his teammates involved and rack up an assist. The result was clanked shots.
So LeBron decided to do it himself — with a dunk of the year candidate.
IS LEBRON 40 OR NOT??? WE CAN'T TELL 😳 https://t.co/OdlQ6goK2m pic.twitter.com/0HxZ0bvMTK— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2025
Damn, LeBron. That’s nasty.
Savor him while he’s here (same with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others). We’re not going to see the likes of LeBron again.