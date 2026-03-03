How to watch Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s throwback game

NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday is going to have a distinct, vintage 1990s vibe this week, and that is coming to Sacramento.

That’s because for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings — a game where Devin Booker is set to make his return from a hip injury — NBC is bringing back some components from the 1995-96 NBA on NBC season, including feature graphics package (score bar, stats, full pages, replay wipes, etc.) and tape elements.

The second game of NBC’s Tuesday night doubleheader will feature a Phoenix team that is one of the best stories of the NBA season, a team that revamped its roster and culture and started winning way ahead of schedule. Well, at least until recently, when injuries hit hard, which is why the Suns head into Tuesday trying to get back into a winning groove and move up into the top six in the West

Phoenix takes on a Sacramento team that has won a couple of games in the past week and has a couple of name stars on the roster in Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. That said, injuries derailed the Kings’ season, and as a result, they have the worst record in the NBA. Sacramento is focused on June’s NBA Draft.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings:

When: Tuesday, March 3

Tuesday, March 3 Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV : NBC, Telemundo

: NBC, Telemundo Live Stream: Peacock

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings preview:

Phoenix has been one of the best stories of the NBA season.

Last summer, after a couple of disappointing seasons, the Suns pulled the plug on the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker era, trading away Durant and Beal, but keeping the homegrown Booker (they also fired coach Mike Budenholzer). With the heavy roster turnover, expectations outside Phoenix were low (preseason, the Suns were projected to win 31.5 games — they already have 34). Owner Mat Ishbia talked about the culture he wanted to build: “We want to make sure that it’s a team that competes, that’s grinding, that wants to win, that doesn’t just cash in because it looks like we’re down by too much.”

Dillon Brooks has been exactly that guy and brought the rest of the team along with him. Brooks came over from Houston in the Durant trade and was having a career year (20.9 points per game), but he is out for this game with a fractured left hand.

Injuries have hit the Suns hard of late, not having Booker or Brooks for a stretch has them 3-6 in their last nine games — but Booker is not on the injury report and is expected to play Tuesday night. Booker leads the team in scoring at 24.7 points per game (which would be his lowest scoring average since the 2016-17 season). The Suns have also found surprising players to step up this season, such as Collin Gillespie, who is averaging 13.5 points per game and is a frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award.

One Sun to watch is Jalen Green. Injuries hit him hard this season, too, he played in just five of the Suns’ first 52 games of the season due to hamstring and hip issues. That time off hasn’t made Green shy offensively, as he’s hoisted at least 15 field goal attempts in each of his last 5 games. He just hasn’t found his rhythm yet, hitting just 32.7% of his shots (and 21.4% of threes). That said, he did knock down the buzzer-beating game-winner to defeat the Magic in double overtime.

Sacramento entered this season with playoff aspirations, but injuries and struggles have derailed the team — the Kings recently set a franchise record with a 16-game losing streak. Sacramento’s current win percentage (.226) puts it on pace for the second-worst season in franchise history, and that’s a rough franchise history.

Injuries are part of what has hit the Kings so hard. Right now, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is out (knee surgery), as is Zach LaVine (hand surgery), De’Andre Hunter (eye surgery) and their rising star Keegan Murray (ankle).

There are names to know and names to watch in Sacramento. Future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook, 37, is currently 14th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,074 points (just 240 points away from surpassing Elvin Hayes, who’s next on the list). Then there is DeMar DeRozan, 36, who is the only player to play in all 62 Kings games this season.

There are young players to watch in Sacramento. Center Maxime Raynaud is one, averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, as is rookie Nique Clifford, who is averaging 13.5 points per game in hislast 13 games. Raynaud (22 points) and Clifford (13 points and seven assists) were both big parts of the Kings’ most recent win, a 130-121 victory at Dallas, a game where veteran big man Precious Achiuwa led the Kings with a career-high 29 points.

