Our greatest memories of the 1995-96 NBA season, as NBC brings ‘90s vibe to Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

The 1995-96 NBA season was legendary — and NBC was right in the middle of it.

Tuesday night, NBC is bringing back that vibe with a “retro night” broadcast. It features legendary sports broadcasters Bob Costas, Doug Collins, Mike “Czar of the Telestrator” Fratello, Jim Gray, Hannah Storm, Isiah Thomas and P.J. Carlesimo returning to NBC Sports in a special edition “throwback” Coast 2 Coast Tuesday broadcast. That crew will be on hand when Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers. Costas, Collins and Fratello will call the game alongside courtside reporter Gray, and the NBA Showtime that precedes the game will feature Storm as studio host and Thomas and Carlesimo as studio analysts. NBC also is bringing back some components from the 1995-96 NBA on NBC season, including feature graphics package (score bar, stats, full pages, replay wipes, etc.) and tape elements.

With that, what do we remember from that 1995-96 season? So very much, it was the peak of that NBA era.

72-win Chicago Bulls

The greatest team of all time.

No team in NBA history has won so many games (72-10) — those Bulls had the No. 1 offensive and defensive rating in the league — and capped it by winning an NBA championship. Nobody. (The 2015-16 Warriors won 73 games but blew a 3-1 Finals lead to LeBron James’s Cavaliers.)

That Bulls team featured MVP Michael Jordan, who averaged 30.4 points per game capping off his comeback, as well as Scottie Pippen (fifth in MVP voting and second in Defensive Player of the. Year voting that season), Dennis Rodman (14.9 rebounds per game and elite defense), Tony Kukoc winning Sixth Man of the Year, plus a veteran and impressive group of role players, which included a young sharpshooter out of Southern California by way of Arizona, Steve Kerr.

June 16, 1996: Chicago's Dennis Rodman ignites the crowd with this uninterrupted series of 3rd quarter plays in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.



Rodman had 19 REB/5 AST/3 STL and Michael Jordan had 22 PTS/9 REB/7 AST in the Bulls' 87-75 win over Seattle that clinched the Championship. pic.twitter.com/FgCII6nb8J — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) June 16, 2025

Jordan’s emotional title

Chicago won the 1996 NBA championship on Father’s Day, and this was Jordan’s first championship after his father’s death, which led to an iconic, tearful celebration on the locker room floor.

The moment we became champions again in '96 and finished off our 72-10 season with a ring 💍 https://t.co/bf9T3sKG8D pic.twitter.com/I33IBKFeYI — Chicago Bulls Archive (@BullsArchive) June 16, 2025

Michael Jordan collapsed on the locker room floor after securing the 1996 NBA Finals victory. pic.twitter.com/o4PYEKhO3L — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 18, 2026

Magic Johnson’s Return

Magic Johnson abruptly and shockingly retired from basketball in 1991 after contracting AIDS.

Four years later, for the 1995-96 season, Magic returned midseason and played 32 games for the Lakers, still averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game, mostly coming off the bench.

MAGIC RETURNED 30 YEARS AGO TODAY 🪄



Magic Johnson came out of retirement on Jan. 30, 1996 and dropped...



19 PTS | 8 REB | 10 AST



In a Lakers win! pic.twitter.com/yKJxsg8UAQ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 30, 2026

Peak Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton in Seattle

Back in 1995-96, Seattle still had an NBA team — and a very good one. A 64-win SuperSonics team that reached the NBA Finals and pushed those 72-win Bulls harder than any other team in the postseason, taking them to six games.

Shawn Kemp led that team with 19.6 points a game, but we tuned in to see him dunk — no player in NBA history has been more of a highlight factory than Kemp.

May 20, 1996: Shawn Kemp dunks on Antoine Carr of the Jazz during Seattle's 91-87 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.



Kemp finished with 15 PTS and Gary Payton had 18 PTS/8 AST/4 STL for the Sonics, who took a 2-0 series lead. Karl Malone had 32 PTS/13 REB for Utah. pic.twitter.com/GooxjQ3ldr — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) May 20, 2024

That continued in the NBA Finals.

28 years ago today, SHAWN KEMP reverse dunks then sits on DENNIS RODMAN's shoulders during GM4 of the NBA Finals.



1996 Finals MVP Votes

Michael Jordan: 6

Kemp: 3

Rodman: 2pic.twitter.com/DoTdm8w7b5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 12, 2024

However, the player that really made this team go was The Glove, Gary Payton — 19.3 points a game while winning Defensive Player of the Year. He was locking people down on one end and was part of a high-flying offensive show on the other.

Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton put on a show in a blowout Finals Game 4 win against the Bulls! (1996)



Kemp: 25 PTS | 11 REB | 2 STL | 71% FG

Payton: 21 PTS | 11 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/xggTtzQosW — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) May 19, 2024

Toronto, Vancouver expansion seasons

This was the year the NBA came to Canada.

The Toronto Raptors made their debut and started to win over what has become one of the largest and best fan bases in the NBA. Rookie of the Year Damon Stoudemire led that inaugural team.

On the West Coast, the Vancouver Grizzlies debuted, a team led in scoring by Greg Anthony and big men Benoit Benjamin and Bryant “Big Country” Reaves.

Unfortunately, the team would only spend six years in Vancouver, never making the playoffs, before a new owner, Michael Heisley, moved the team to Memphis, where there are no Grizzlies but the team has stayed.

There was more in 1995-96: That was the season where Hakeem Olajuwon passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most blocks in NBA history. The NBA, in an effort to space out the floor and make the game less tactical and grinding, moved the 3-point arc in to 22 feet. Utah’s John Stockton set records for assists and steals. The Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway Orlando Magic won 60 games and reached the conference finals — then after the season Shaq left for the Lakers as a free agent.