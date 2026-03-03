How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s throwback game

NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday is going to have a distinct 1990s-vintage vibe this week.

That’s because for the San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers, NBC is getting the band back together: Bob Costas will do the play-by-play, Doug Collins and Mike Fratello will be the analysts, and the courtside reporter will be Jim Gray. It’s the same crew that was part of the vintage NBA on NBC broadcasts during the 1990s, like the 95-96 season when it felt like Jordan’s Bulls were inevitable (winning 72 games), while on the other coast Gary Payton was locking everyone down with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Tuesday night’s game has the chance to be legendary in its own right, featuring the must-watch San Antonio team led by Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox and a deep roster of young, athletic talent. Philadelphia knows how to put on a show, too, but unfortunately, it will be without Joel Embiid (oblique strain) and Paul George (suspension). What the 76ers have is a dynamic backcourt led by All-Star Tyrese Maxey — who has been carrying Philadelphia’s offense this season, leading the team in scoring (29.1 points per game) and assists (6.8) — and impressive rookie VJ Edgecombe.

It’s a throwback style of game, so it’s perfect that Costas, Collins and Fratello will be making the call. Both Coast 2 Coast Tuesday broadcasts — Spurs-76ers at 8 p.m. ET and Suns-Kings at 11 p.m. ET — will incorporate reminiscent and familiar components from the 1995-96 NBA on NBC season, including feature graphics package (score bar, stats, full pages, replay wipes, etc.) and tape elements.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers:

When: Tuesday, March 3

Tuesday, March 3 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV : NBC, Telemundo

: NBC, Telemundo Live Stream: Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview:

While the broadcast may have a 1996 feel, in 2026 both Philadelphia and San Antonio are fighting for playoff seeding and dreaming of a deep postseason run.

San Antonio is coming off a perfect 11-0 February, although they fell to the Knicks on Sunday (March 1). That perfect month all starts with Victor Wembanyama, who, during that winning streak, dominated the defensive paint, blocking 3.5 shots per game. In his third season, he is a heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year (-600, per DraftKings). Wemby also is averaging 23.7 points and a career-best 11.2 rebounds per game. His dominant play is why he has the fourth-best odds to win MVP (+2500, per DraftKings).

Teams try to load up on Wembanyama, but the Spurs can win in a lot of different ways. The guard trio of De’Aaron Fox (18.8 points per game), Stephon Castle (16.5) and rookie Dylan Harper (11, mostly off the bench) can overwhelm teams. Then there is Devin Vassell, who is averaging 14.4 points a game for the season but has had some big nights lately, including 28 against Detroit in a San Antonio win.

Wembanyama is going to get a lot of attention on the night – it’s hard to take your eyes off him – but this game is a showdown of two of the best young backcourts in the NBA.

For the 76ers and coach Nick Nurse, that starts with Tyrese Maxey, an All-Star this season who has played in 58 of the Sixers’ 60 games and is averaging a league-high 38.5 minutes per game. Maxey has played 40+ minutes 21 times this season and the 76ers are 14-7 when he does (19-20 when he doesn’t, including 1-1 in the two games he missed).

Maxey is on pace for career highs in scoring (29.1 points per game, fourth in NBA), assists (6.8) and rebounds (4.1). He also is shooting 37.6% from 3-point

Fans noticed, which is why they voted Maxey an All-Star Game starter this year.

Maxey and the rookie Edgecombe make up the backcourt of the future in Philly. Edgecombe — the No. 3 pick out of Baylor and the Rising Stars game MVP during All-Star Weekend — is averaging 15.5 points per game (third among rookies behind Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel) and 3.9 assists a game (also third among rookies).

“You could tell early on that he was extremely mature for his age, and that’s what kind of surprised me the most...” Maxey said recently of Edgecombe. “He just wants to be better every single day, and you can see it. He’s been growing every single night out there on the court, and we’re blessed to have him. I was telling Joel [Embiid] the other day, we’re just thankful that he fell into our arms. And this organization should be very, very thankful for that.”

This game is all about playoff seeding.

San Antonio is going to shatter its six-season playoff drought — it is the No. 2 seed in the West at 43-17 and is chasing Oklahoma City for the No. 1 seed in the conference (the Spurs are three games back with 22 to play).

Philadelphia is looking to hang on to the No. 6 seed in the East and avoid the play-in, and it’s going to have to lean into its youth to do it. That’s because the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, who is out with an oblique strain, as well as Paul George (suspension).

