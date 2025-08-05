Chicago Bulls bringing back historic pinstripe jerseys

How much of a statement their play will make next season is up for debate, but the Chicago Bulls’ statement uniforms are winners.

The Bulls are bringing back the pinstripes.

This design is inspired by the jerseys worn by the team during the Jordan comeback championship era from 1995-97, as well as in 2007-08 and 2012-13.

Chicago brought back Dennis Rodman to show off the vintage look jerseys.

"This is for the new generation."



Dennis, Coby & Matas see the new Statement edition uniforms for the first time. pic.twitter.com/pne1TAazBV — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2025

The team will wear the jersey on select Statement Edition game nights, which will be announced at a later date (after the NBA releases the upcoming league schedule in the next few weeks).

I’ll tune into those games just to see the jerseys back on the court.