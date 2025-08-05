 Skip navigation
Chicago Bulls bringing back historic pinstripe jerseys

  
Published August 5, 2025 02:50 PM

How much of a statement their play will make next season is up for debate, but the Chicago Bulls’ statement uniforms are winners.

The Bulls are bringing back the pinstripes.

This design is inspired by the jerseys worn by the team during the Jordan comeback championship era from 1995-97, as well as in 2007-08 and 2012-13.

Chicago brought back Dennis Rodman to show off the vintage look jerseys.

The team will wear the jersey on select Statement Edition game nights, which will be announced at a later date (after the NBA releases the upcoming league schedule in the next few weeks).

I’ll tune into those games just to see the jerseys back on the court.