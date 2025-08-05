Chicago Bulls bringing back historic pinstripe jerseys
How much of a statement their play will make next season is up for debate, but the Chicago Bulls’ statement uniforms are winners.
The Bulls are bringing back the pinstripes.
The pinstripes are back! 🔴⚫️— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2025
Introducing our 2025/26 Statement Edition uniforms.#SeeRed | https://t.co/b0cCRZErhj pic.twitter.com/8JJ3zRYn10
This design is inspired by the jerseys worn by the team during the Jordan comeback championship era from 1995-97, as well as in 2007-08 and 2012-13.
They are back 🔴⚫️#SeeRed | https://t.co/ZWPGcjQo2w pic.twitter.com/Mj0AdOyp34— Chicago Bulls Archive (@BullsArchive) August 5, 2025
Chicago brought back Dennis Rodman to show off the vintage look jerseys.
"This is for the new generation."— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2025
Dennis, Coby & Matas see the new Statement edition uniforms for the first time. pic.twitter.com/pne1TAazBV
The team will wear the jersey on select Statement Edition game nights, which will be announced at a later date (after the NBA releases the upcoming league schedule in the next few weeks).
I’ll tune into those games just to see the jerseys back on the court.