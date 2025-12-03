Clemson legend, NBA champion and 15-year player Elden Campbell dies at 57

Elden Campbell, the all-time leading scorer in Clemson basketball history, who went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA and won a ring as part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons, has died at the age of 57.

Clemson and the NBA confirmed his death. No cause of death has been given.

We mourn the loss of Elden Campbell, our all-time leading scorer, All-American and three-time All-ACC player, who passed away at the age of 57. pic.twitter.com/bWP6wAcsn9 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 3, 2025

Campbell was a 6'11" big man known for his easy-going style off the court — his nickname was “Easy.”

On the court, he scored 1,880 points for the Clemson Tigers, a university scoring record that still stands today. He came to Clemson as Horace Grant’s backup, but by his senior season, he and Dale Davis formed a formidable frontline that led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Elden Campbell’s passing,” Cliff Ellis, Campbell’s head coach at Clemson, said in a statement released by the university. Elden was a great player for four years, especially in 1989-90, when he was a major reason we won Clemson’s only ACC regular season championship. He went on to a 15-year career in the NBA and won a World Championship. But most of all, Elden was an outstanding, giving person. This is a sad day for the Clemson family.”

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Campbell with the No. 27 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

RIP Big Easy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0PtBnKXAmK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2025

That coming season was Magic Johnson’s last in the NBA — Campbell was on the Lakers’ team that lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals — and from there Campbell was a key part of the Lakers teams between the Showtime era and when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal came to town. He is still third on the Lakers’ all-time blocked shots list.

After that, Campbell played for the Hornets, Sonics, and then was part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team, a season where he played in 65 games, primarily off the bench.

For his career, Campbell averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across the 1,044 games he played.