Clemson legend, NBA champion and 15-year player Elden Campbell dies at 57

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Clemson legend, NBA champion and 15-year player Elden Campbell dies at 57

  
Published December 3, 2025 02:30 PM

Elden Campbell, the all-time leading scorer in Clemson basketball history, who went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA and won a ring as part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons, has died at the age of 57.

Clemson and the NBA confirmed his death. No cause of death has been given.

Campbell was a 6'11" big man known for his easy-going style off the court — his nickname was “Easy.”

On the court, he scored 1,880 points for the Clemson Tigers, a university scoring record that still stands today. He came to Clemson as Horace Grant’s backup, but by his senior season, he and Dale Davis formed a formidable frontline that led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Elden Campbell’s passing,” Cliff Ellis, Campbell’s head coach at Clemson, said in a statement released by the university. Elden was a great player for four years, especially in 1989-90, when he was a major reason we won Clemson’s only ACC regular season championship. He went on to a 15-year career in the NBA and won a World Championship. But most of all, Elden was an outstanding, giving person. This is a sad day for the Clemson family.”

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Campbell with the No. 27 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

That coming season was Magic Johnson’s last in the NBA — Campbell was on the Lakers’ team that lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals — and from there Campbell was a key part of the Lakers teams between the Showtime era and when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal came to town. He is still third on the Lakers’ all-time blocked shots list.

After that, Campbell played for the Hornets, Sonics, and then was part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team, a season where he played in 65 games, primarily off the bench.

For his career, Campbell averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across the 1,044 games he played.