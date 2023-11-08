Clippers Mason Plumlee out indefinitely with sprained right knee

This looked much worse when it happened.

Not that the news is good: Clippers backup center Mason Plumlee will be out indefinitely due to an MCL sprain in his left knee. He is returning to Los Angeles for further evaluation, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Plumlee was injured when the Knicks’ Julius Randle recklessly dove for a loose ball into Plumlee’s knees. Plumlee went to the ground instantly and had to be carried off the court.

Mason Plumlee could not put any weight on his left leg and was carried back to the Clippers locker room. pic.twitter.com/l2JmLos6W7 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 7, 2023

This is a blow to the Clippers’ rotation, Plumlee is averaging 5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17 minutes a night. He has been an important part of their bench rotation — against the Knicks he was +10 in a game the Clippers lost by 14 (the Knicks pulled away for the win at the start of the fourth with Plumlee out).

The Clippers, who have two open roster spots, are expected to dive into the free agent market to look for help, as well as playing newly acquired P.J. Tucker as a small-ball five for stretches. Starting center Ivica Zubac may need to take on a larger load as well.