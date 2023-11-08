 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece ready to lead new era at Stewart-Haas
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2023 season
Purdue v Michigan
Week 11 College Football Player Props Opening Lines and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_pff_michiganpennstate_231108.jpg
Top impact players in Michigan vs. Penn State
nbc_pft_bryant_231108.jpg
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece ready to lead new era at Stewart-Haas
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2023 season
Purdue v Michigan
Week 11 College Football Player Props Opening Lines and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_pff_michiganpennstate_231108.jpg
Top impact players in Michigan vs. Penn State
nbc_pft_bryant_231108.jpg
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clippers Mason Plumlee out indefinitely with sprained right knee

  
Published November 8, 2023 09:48 AM
Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Mason Plumlee #44 of the LA Clippers is injured during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Clippers 111-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This looked much worse when it happened.

Not that the news is good: Clippers backup center Mason Plumlee will be out indefinitely due to an MCL sprain in his left knee. He is returning to Los Angeles for further evaluation, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Plumlee was injured when the Knicks’ Julius Randle recklessly dove for a loose ball into Plumlee’s knees. Plumlee went to the ground instantly and had to be carried off the court.

This is a blow to the Clippers’ rotation, Plumlee is averaging 5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17 minutes a night. He has been an important part of their bench rotation — against the Knicks he was +10 in a game the Clippers lost by 14 (the Knicks pulled away for the win at the start of the fourth with Plumlee out).

The Clippers, who have two open roster spots, are expected to dive into the free agent market to look for help, as well as playing newly acquired P.J. Tucker as a small-ball five for stretches. Starting center Ivica Zubac may need to take on a larger load as well.

Mentions
Mason Plumlee.png Mason Plumlee Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers