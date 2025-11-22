Collin Gillespie’s game-winner with 6.5 seconds for Suns tops Anthony Edwards’ 41-point night

Minnesota was in charge, up 113-105 lead with 1:09 remaining, but Phoenix closed the game on a 9-0 run, capped off by a go-ahead pull-up jumper by Collin Gillespie that gave them the 114-113 win.

COLLIN GILLESPIE WINS IT FOR THE SUNS IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!!



ENDED THE GAME ON A 9-0 RUN.



PHOENIX MOVES TO 2-0 IN WEST GROUP A 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MoPXWx4fp — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Gillespie’s shot overshadowed a 41-point night from Anthony Edwards. It was Edwards who had sparked a Timberwolves comeback from 15 down at the half to take the lead in the third, but it was also Edwards who missed two free throws with 12.7 seconds left that opened the door for Gillespie’s heroics.

With the win, the Suns improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup, while the Timberwolves fell to 2-1. That leaves Phoenix and Oklahoma City, who also won Friday night, at 2-0 and tied atop Group A, and those two teams will face each other to close out group play.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns, dropping 22 points before fouling out.