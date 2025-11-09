De’Aaron Fox drops 24 in return, shows why he is exactly what Spurs needed

If there was any doubt about how much the San Antonio Spurs needed De’Aaron Fox to be more complete, it came with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game against New Orleans. The Pelicans had cut the lead to three, and that’s when Fox — the 2023 Clutch Player of the Year — wound his way through the defense for a dagger 11-footer in the paint.

Fox finished the night with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and shook off some early rust in his debut after missing the start of the season with a strained hamstring.

Quite the season debut for @swipathefox!



Fox drops a team-high 24 points & the Spurs improve to 7-2 🦊 pic.twitter.com/mHkuWCW2n2 — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2025

Victor Wembanyama added 18 points and 18 rebounds, plus three blocks, in the win.

Coach Mitch Johnson started both Fox and Stephon Castle, then staggered them the rest of the game, keeping one on the court at all times, giving the Spurs improved guard play. How much that changes when No. 2 pick Dylan Harper returns from a strained calf remains to be seen, but that’s even more depth to help the Spurs’ backcourt.

The bottom line is that the Spurs have just gotten better.

They needed to in this game when Trey Murphy III dropped 41 for the Pelicans.

