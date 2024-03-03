 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_chasinggold_tiricoeoyessay.jpg
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Three things to watch in NASCAR’s return to Las Vegas
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_edeyhighlights_240302.jpg
Highlights: Edey dominates against Michigan State
nbc_mcbb_purduevsmichst_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue holds off Michigan State
SX_DAytona.jpg
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_chasinggold_tiricoeoyessay.jpg
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Three things to watch in NASCAR’s return to Las Vegas
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_edeyhighlights_240302.jpg
Highlights: Edey dominates against Michigan State
nbc_mcbb_purduevsmichst_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue holds off Michigan State
SX_DAytona.jpg
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Booker sprains ankle, Bradley Beal ejected in Suns’ home loss to Rockets

  
Published March 3, 2024 07:09 AM
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 02: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on March 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was supposed to be a night all about Amar’e Stoudemire in Phoenix as his No. 32 deservedly went into the team’s ring of honor.

By the end, it became of concern about Devin Booker’s ankle after he rolled it, something Bradley Beal didn’t see because he had already been ejected.

Booker rolled his ankle with 1:15 left in the game after a collision with teammate Royce O’Neal. Booker immediately limped off the court back to the Suns’ locker room.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said postgame that X-rays of Booker’s ankle were negative, but the team would wait to see how he feels on Sunday, The Suns play again on Sunday against the Thunder, while Vogel would not rule Booker out for the game it seems unlikely he will play.

Bradley Beal was not around to see any of that — he was ejected in the third quarter for an altercation with Jalen Green.

Referee Crew Chief David Guthrie said in a pool report, “Beal received the first technical foul for a physical taunt with the basketball to Green... Beal received the second technical foul for aggressively shoving Green in an unsportsmanlike manner.” Guthrie also said Green was in a legal guarding position for the play.

On top of all that, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game in the second quarter with a sprained neck after an incidental blow from teammate Josh Okogie.

It was not the Suns’ night, they trailed the Rockets for most of the game and ended up losing 118-109. Green scored 34 and led all five Rockets starters in double figures, while Kevin Durant led the Suns with 30.

Mentions
Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal Jae_'Sean Tate.png Jalen Green Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant