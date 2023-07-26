Dillon Brooks wanted larger offensive role in Memphis. Will he find that in Houston?

While Dillon Brooks’ leaning hard into a heel role on the court — poking the bear of LeBron James in the playoffs being the most recent example — is perceived as the main reason the Grizzlies were ready to move on from the forward, that’s only part of the story.

Also at issue is that Brooks pushed for a larger role in the offense. He wanted the ball in his hands and more shots, despite him shooting 39.6% last season. This was no secret, Brooks was very public about it, something ESPN’s Tim MacMahon covered recently on the Lowe Post podcast.

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood. The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason. The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”

The Grizzlies replaced Brooks with Marcus Smart, another elite perimeter defender but a more efficient offensive player — 33.6% from 3 — who accepts his role on that end of the court.

Is Brooks going to find those touches and shots in Houston?

Fred VanVleet will be running the offense, will get his buckets, and needs to set up a lot of talented young players who deserve touches. Jabari Smith Jr. broke out during Summer League and looks ready for a more prominent role. Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points a game last season, may be the player with the most raw talent on this roster, and if his efficiency improves he could be an elite offensive weapon. Alperen Segun is a gifted offensive center. Amen Thompson may be the point guard of the future but needs touches to show he can do that (those likely come with the second unit this coming season). Kevin Porter Jr. can get a bucket, too.

Where does Brooks having the ball in his hands fit into the roster and player development Ime Udoka now oversees in Houston?

Brooks will be on the court plenty because he is an elite perimeter defender (second team All-Defense again last season). If he wants more shots he’ll have to earn them with much better shot selection and efficiency than he has shown in the past. At times, Brooks seems to channel the spirit of a 2000s high-volume gunner scorer who shoots first and asks questions later, leading to hard-to-watch shot selection at points.

Udoka is the kind of direct coach — and one with the leverage after just being hired — who will be up front with Brooks. If he wants more shots, he’s got to take good ones and make them, earning more touches. The challenge is there are a lot of mouths to feed in Houston and Brooks is not the only one looking for more opportunities.