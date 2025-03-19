Doc Rivers reportedly meets with Lillard, Antetokounmpo to discuss what is holding Bucks back

Bringing in Damian Lillard (and shipping out Jrue Holiday) was supposed to bring the Milwaukee Bucks closer to a title. Last year, injuries got in the way.

This year, a healthy Bucks are good — 38-30, fifth in the East — but have gone 2-5 in their last seven and look worlds away from a contender. Milwaukee is 0-11 against the teams with the four best records in the NBA (Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Boston and New York).

Following Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors (who were resting Stephen Curry), coach Doc Rivers had a sit-down meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard to talk about what is not working in Wisconsin, reports Chris Haynes.

“Now in this meeting, I’m told, was an open forum for both stars to provide input on ways to improve the team. It was a constructive session, with each individual being allowed to share their perspectives.”

There is no single answer for Milwaukee. There may not be an answer at all.

The Bucks’ biggest problem — in these seven games and all season — has been their offense. Even with Antetokounmpo and Lillard, this has been a middle-of-the-pack offense most of the season that has fallen into the bottom 10 across the last seven games. This is an outstanding shooting team — second in the league in 3-point percentage and fifth in eFG% — but nothing ever feels smooth and natural in getting to those shots.

If the Bucks get beat in the first round (which Indiana could do in a 4/5 matchup) or get routed by the Cavaliers or Celtics in the second round, Milwaukee is going to have to take a step back this summer and ask some hard questions. Can this personnel, at this age, contend? A Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton swap-out was not the answer. This summer, much more drastic changes may be called for.