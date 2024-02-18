Due to college NIL, Adam Silver says days of G-League Ignite may be numbered

INDIANAPOLIS — When created just four years ago, the idea behind the G-League Ignite was simple: Give 17- and 18-year-old players who are not yet draft-eligible a path outside of college to become professional, get paid well, and be developed so they could step into the NBA.

In the past four years, the introduction of NIL and collectives, as well as the transfer portal, has changed the college game and the opportunities for players. That had NBA Commissioner Adam Silver openly questioning whether ther

e remains a need for the Ignite and if it will continue much longer.

“I think given that that’s happened, I think we are in the process of reassessing Team Ignite,” Silver said during his annual Q&A with the media during All-Star weekend. “Now some of those same players who didn’t want to be one-and-done players because they felt it was unfair and they wanted the ability not just to earn a living playing basketball but to do commercial deals that weren’t available to them at college, to hire professional agents, an opportunity that wasn’t available to them at college, they now — all of those same opportunities have become available to them [in college].

“I’m not sure what the future of Team Ignite will be, because before there was a hole in the marketplace that we thought we were filling before doing that, and now my focus is turning to earlier development of those players.”

This season’s Ignite are 2-19 in standard league play, add in the Showcase Tournament and the games leading up to that and the team is 6-31.

That record is despite the team having two lottery-projected talents, Matas Buzelis (who participated in the All-Star Friday Night Rising Stars challenge) and Ron Holland (who is away from the team for the rest of the year following thumb surgery and is preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft).

The Ignite has had players drafted high, including No. 3 pick last June Scoot Henderson of the Trail Blazers, the Rockets’ Jalen Green (No. 3 in 2021), and the Pelicans’ Dyson Daniels (No. 8 in 2022).

Silver added that when the Ignite was formed, he leaned toward lowering the NBA-eligible draft age back to 18 because he felt it was unfair top players of that age could not earn a living playing the game despite being adults. Lowering the NBA draft age to 18 was part of CBA talks.

“As we sat down with our players to discuss that and then essentially the college market changed, the introduction of collectives, NIL, the transfer portal, a lot changed around us, and then we came to a consensus when we sat down with the players and our teams that we were better off staying at 19,” Silver said.

It’s unclear what will happen now with the G-League Ignite, but Silver does not say things like this publicly on accident, he is too polished. This is a sign where things appear headed with the Ignite.

Other areas Silver touched on in his Q&A with the media:

• The seemingly growing tension between referees and players, which Silver seems as a communication issue.

“I think what makes me most frustrated are precisely issues you’re referring to — the communication issues sort of between players and officials. I feel that’s an area we should be able to do a better job, both ways,” Silver said. “I put that on the category of, as you said, respect for the game… “There just has to be a two-way sense of respect. I’m sympathetic to the frustration and feel it’s an area where we can make progress.”

• While every year there are harsh All-Star Game snubs — players who have played at an All-Star level but don’t make the team — don’t expect the league to expand All-Star rosters from 12-15 (how many are on an NBA roster).

“There’s no plan now to add roster spots,” Silver said… “Also, I think when we sat down with the players and discussed this during [CBA] bargaining, there is that sense of specialness in being an All-Star or being one of 24 as opposed to being one of a larger number. I never say never to anything, but it seems to be resolved right now that this is the right size of the teams.”

