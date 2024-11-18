 Skip navigation
Expect Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout to return All-Star weekend, maybe with Caitlin Clark

  
November 18, 2024

The best part of the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis was the 3-point shootout, where Sabrina Ionescu put up a score that would have advanced her to the finals of the men’s 3-Point Contest, then Stephen Curry came out and did Stephen Curry things.

This season, with the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in the house that Curry built — the Chase Center in San Francisco — the plan is to expand on that, possibly bringing in Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this February in Indianapolis. Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said.

The league needs to do this.

The league can go ahead and turn Sunday’s All-Star Game into a four-team knockout tournament, why not? However, for nearly a decade, All-Star Saturday night — with the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout — has been the best part of the weekend. That’s when the stars show up and really try. If the league can grow the best parts of it, that should be the focus.

We need Sabrina and Caitlin vs. Steph and Klay. That will be the weekend’s runaway star, and the league needs to make it happen.

