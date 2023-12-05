Fan attending Pelicans at Kings game Monday dies

A fan died at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento during the Pelicans In-Season Tournament game win over the Kings on Monday night.

During the game the Kings released this statement:

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

Wherever the incident occurred in the arena, it was not near the court, play never stopped, and the players for both teams were unaware of the situation until after the game. There were few details on the situation, although Fox 40 in Sacramento had some.

“Golden 1 Center staff was notified that someone was unresponsive,” said the Sacramento Fire Department. “When the engine got there they found a 30’s aged male.”

Sacramento Fire tells FOX40 that the fan was a male in his 30's and was unresponsive when medics arrived. After 20 minutes he was pronounced deceased. https://t.co/JzlvdIbQfW — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 5, 2023

Our thoughts go out to the man’s family.

