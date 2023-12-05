 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fan attending Pelicans at Kings game Monday dies

  
Published December 5, 2023 11:00 AM
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 28: NBA fans cheering during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings during the In-Season Tournament on November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

A fan died at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento during the Pelicans In-Season Tournament game win over the Kings on Monday night.

During the game the Kings released this statement:

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

Wherever the incident occurred in the arena, it was not near the court, play never stopped, and the players for both teams were unaware of the situation until after the game. There were few details on the situation, although Fox 40 in Sacramento had some.

“Golden 1 Center staff was notified that someone was unresponsive,” said the Sacramento Fire Department. “When the engine got there they found a 30’s aged male.”

Our thoughts go out to the man’s family.

Mentions
Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans