FIBA World Cup Day 2 roundup: Dončić dominates, Raul Neto out with injury

Team USA got off to a good — if not dominating — start to its World Cup with a 99-72 victory over New Zealand on Saturday. Paolo Banchero led the way with 21 points off the bench. The American’s talent ultimately overwhelmed New Zealand, with once again the best play from Team USA coming from its bench (Banchero, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton).

Here is a roundup of the rest of Day Two of the FIBA World Cup.

Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85

Luka Dončić would like to remind you he is the best player in this tournament.

Dončić dropped 37 with seven rebounds and six assists leading Slovenia to a comfortable win in their group opener

Have a night Luka! His 37-point performance earns him TCL Player Of The Game 🙌

Mike Tobey added 21 points for Slovenia, which faces a stiffer test against Georgia next.

Mike Tobey added 21 points for Slovenia, which faces a stiffer test against Georgia next.

Brazil 100, Iran 59

While Brazil got the easy win, the story of this game was Raul Neto — the eight-year NBA veteran who played last season for the Cavaliers and was set to play in Turkey this season — going down with a rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee. He is done for this World Cup and much longer than that. The injury left the other Brazilian players in tears.

The game was never in doubt with Brazil up 20 in the first quarter. Former NBA player Bruno Caboclo led Brazil with 16 points, part of a deep and balanced attack.

Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96 (OT)

The wildest game of the day. South Sudan led by double digits at the half but Peurto Rico stormed back and had the lead late when the Bulls’ Carlik Jones hit a three-pointer for South Sudan to force overtime.

CLUTCH 🗡️



Carlik Jones balled out against Puerto Rico despite the loss 🔥



Carlik Jones balled out against Puerto Rico despite the loss with 35 PTS, 11 AST, 6 REB, 4 STL.

Puerto Rico pulled away in the OT to get the win thanks to a deeper roster. Stephen Thompson Jr. led Puerto Rico with 21 points, while Tremont Waters added 19 and George Conditt scored 18. In addition to the big night from Jomes, former Laker Wenyen Gabriel added 15 for South Sudan.

Greece 92, Jordan 71

It was a comfortable win for the Greeks that moves them a step closer to advancing to the second round. Giannoulis Larentzakis led the way for the Greeks and Ioannis Papapetrou added 19 points. Next up for Greece is Team USA (the USA beat Greece by 22 in a tune-up match eight days ago). Leading the way for Jordan is a name familiar to NBA fans: Former Nets draft pick and six-year NBA vet Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 24.

Spain 94, Cote d’Ivoire 64

The defending World Cup champions looked dominant in their opener, running away and hiding for a 30-point win in which every player on the roster scored. Willy Hernangomez led the way with 22 points and looked impressive.

Willy Hernangomez was too much to handle dropping 22 PTS on 75%FG, as the reigning World Cup Champs start off their campaign with a comfortable win!

Serbia 105, China 63

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 14 points as Serbia had little problem with China in their opener. This game was not close by the end of the first quarter as the depth of Serbia proved too much for China. The most interesting note out of this game: Timberwolves’ wing Kyle Anderson was scoreless in 26 minutes for China.

Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60

Georgia was in control of this game from the start, led by 26 at the half and cruised in for the win. Tornike Shengala scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Georgia, while Goga Bitadze added 15 points and Duda Sanadze scored 12. Kenneti Mendes led Cape Verde with 11 points.

