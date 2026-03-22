Fight breaks out in Thunder vs. Wizards, four players ejected

This started with a lot of posturing and pushing, like almost every NBA “fight.” But, at the risk of sounding like a meme, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast!

It started after a Wizards’ bucket. Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams had the ball and tried to move through Justin Champagnie to get to the baseline to inbound the ball, the two went chest-to-chest and began shoving each other under the basket. Then Ajay Mitchell took everything to the next level.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN THUNDER-WIZARDS 😳



4 PLAYERS EJECTED 😯 pic.twitter.com/Vm3cTdcqyz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2026

Following an extended review by the officials, Champagnie, Williams, Mitchell and Cason Wallace of the Thunder were ejected. There will be fines to follow.

The Thunder went on to win their 11th straight game, 132-111, behind 40 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.