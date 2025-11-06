Fire destroys home of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra; nobody was home or injured

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
South Carolina and UConn to clash in next two seasons, starting with Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
South Carolina and UConn to clash in next two seasons, starting with Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Fire destroys home of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra; nobody was home or injured

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:59 AM

The Coral Gables home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning while Spoelstra was flying back from Denver with the team.

Nobody was injured in the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and the fire did not spread to other nearby homes, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd said in a televised press conference. The 911 call about the house came in at 4:46 a.m. and, upon arrival, firefighters found “two structures on the property fully involved” in the fire, adding that the flames were “as tall as the trees.”

“Due to the privacy wall and a lot of the tree cover, it was very difficult to access, with only one point of entry,” Byrd said.

Video footage from NBC South Florida affiliate’s Chopper 6 showed that much of the home was destroyed.

Spoelstra and the Heat players were flying back from Denver, where they had lost earlier in the evening, and didn’t land in Miami until after 5 a.m. Spoelstra raced home and was seen “walking around the outside of the property as the fire continued, sometimes stopping and holding his head in disbelief,” reports the Associated Press.

Property records show Spoelstra purchased the home in December 2023 and had extensive work done to upgrade the property.

Spoelstra is in his 18th season as head coach of the Miami Heat, having led the franchise to six NBA Finals appearances, winning two in 2012 and 2013. He was recently named the next head coach of USA Basketball for the upcoming FIBA World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics cycle. The Heat do not play on Thursday and are home Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.