Fire destroys home of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra; nobody was home or injured

The Coral Gables home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning while Spoelstra was flying back from Denver with the team.

Nobody was injured in the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and the fire did not spread to other nearby homes, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd said in a televised press conference. The 911 call about the house came in at 4:46 a.m. and, upon arrival, firefighters found “two structures on the property fully involved” in the fire, adding that the flames were “as tall as the trees.”

“Due to the privacy wall and a lot of the tree cover, it was very difficult to access, with only one point of entry,” Byrd said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue distributed these photos of the blaze at Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s home this morning. The fire is out, hotspots are being monitored and nobody was hurt. pic.twitter.com/bmjWDGH5zG — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 6, 2025

Video footage from NBC South Florida affiliate’s Chopper 6 showed that much of the home was destroyed.

Spoelstra and the Heat players were flying back from Denver, where they had lost earlier in the evening, and didn’t land in Miami until after 5 a.m. Spoelstra raced home and was seen “walking around the outside of the property as the fire continued, sometimes stopping and holding his head in disbelief,” reports the Associated Press.

Property records show Spoelstra purchased the home in December 2023 and had extensive work done to upgrade the property.

Spoelstra is in his 18th season as head coach of the Miami Heat, having led the franchise to six NBA Finals appearances, winning two in 2012 and 2013. He was recently named the next head coach of USA Basketball for the upcoming FIBA World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics cycle. The Heat do not play on Thursday and are home Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.