Heat’s Erik Spoelstra expected to be named head coach of USA Basketball for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic sets up Shanghai Masters semifinal against No. 204-ranked Valentin Vacherot
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic sets up Shanghai Masters semifinal against No. 204-ranked Valentin Vacherot
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra expected to be named head coach of USA Basketball for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

  
Published October 9, 2025 01:35 PM

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is the leading candidate and is expected to be named the head coach of USA Basketball’s men’s team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2027 World Cup in Qatar, according to multiple reports.

A contract has yet to be signed and finalized, but could be before the month is out. Tim Reynolds at the Associated Press notes any deal would have to be approved by the USA Basketball board of directors, who are set to meet later in October.

Spoelstra would take over for Steve Kerr, who stepped away after the team won gold at the Paris Olympics, the fifth consecutive gold medal for the American men’s team. Spoelstra served as an assistant coach on Kerr’s staff in Paris and at the World Cup before that. Spoelstra had said previously he would be honored to be considered for the job, and he would be the first Heat coach ever to hold the position.

Entering his 18th NBA season, Spoelstra is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA (by six years, Kerr is the second-longest tenured). Spoelstra was just voted the “best coach in the NBA” in the annual poll of general managers, who also said he is the best manager and motivator of players in the league.

Spoelstra has led the Heat to six NBA Finals appearances, winning two (with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh) in 2012 and 2013.

USA Basketball has to select a coach who elite players want to play for, someone for whom the game’s best are willing to spend their summer with him in a gym. Someone above the petty fray of agents and shoe politics that can try to influence decisions. Spoelstra fits that mold, he is highly respected by players.

This report comes just days after USA Basketball announced that Duke coach Kara Lawson will coach the USA women’s national team for the next Olympic cycle and the Los Angeles Games.