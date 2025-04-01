 Skip navigation
Five players suspended, Isaiah Stewart for two games, for roles in Pistons, Timberwolves altercation

  
Published April 1, 2025 01:33 PM

The NBA handed down suspensions for the altercation between the Timberwolves and Pistons. While not light, the punishments for an incident that spilled into the crowd could have been much worse.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games without pay “for escalating an on-court altercation. The longer suspension for Stewart is partly due to “his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the league said.

Detroit’s Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser, as well as Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, were each suspended one game without pay for their roles in the altercation. Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their suspensions Tuesday night, leaving the Timberwolves shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets. The three Pistons players will be out Wednesday night when Detroit faces Oklahoma City.

Tensions had been building between the Pistons and Timberwolves — with DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert having words with Stewart — but things escalated in the second quarter when Ried drove the lane and was fouled by Holland. Reid confronted Holland and pointed at him, DiVincenzo stepped in to support Reid and suddenly it was on — and spilling into the first row.

After a review, the five now suspended players, as well as Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected.

