For LeBron, playing with Bronny reportedly not the same level of priority it once was

  
Published May 1, 2024 02:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LeBron James has joined the long list of fathers who understand that their dream for their child may differ from what that child wants or their reality. It’s not better or worse, things are just going to be different than once imagined.

In his exit interview after the Lakers were eliminated Monday night, LeBron was asked about playing in the future with his son, Bronny, who is testing the waters of the NBA Draft this June (but also is in the transfer portal and could remain in college).

“I haven’t given it much thought lately, obviously I thought about it in the past,” LeBron said, almost waiving the question away. “The end of the day, the kid has to do what he wants to do. I don’t even want to say kid no more, the young man will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added depth to that with his report, based on his conversations with Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent.

“The idea of them playing together is not a priority, it’s not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James’ mind,” Wojnarowski said.

The Lakers want to retain LeBron’s services this summer and if that means drafting Bronny — likely not with the No. 17 pick but maybe in the second round — and bringing him in, Los Angeles would reportedly be open to it. However, is that what Bronny wants? Is that what is best for his development as a player and person? Only Bronny can answer those questions, with input from his father and mother, but also his agent (Rich Paul, not so coincidentally) and other advisors close to him.

“Rich Paul’s goal here in the pre-draft process for Bronny James is to see if there’s the right developmental system or organization, a place that can take a young player like Bronny James, who went five months without playing after his heart episode certainly limited him in his season at USC. If he does go in the draft, he very likely would spend next year in the G League,” Wojnarowski said.

That tracks with what NBC Sports heard from scouts who have seen Bronny play and think he has NBA potential but there is a lot of development to do. Some saw him as a potential two-way contract player who could grow with a lot of G-League run.

Again, is that what Bronny wants?

Paul said he expects LeBron to play next season and maybe has two or three more years in him, which means there is time for LeBron and Bronny to share the court if it doesn’t happen next season. It may not be how LeBron once envisioned the dream of playing with his son working out, but it will unfold the way it is supposed to.

