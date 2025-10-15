 Skip navigation
Former Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon announces retirement from NBA

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:43 PM

Malcolm Brogdon, the guard out of Virginia who went on to win Rookie of the Year in 2017 and Sixth Man of the Year in 2023, has decided to retire from the NBA after nine seasons, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. Brogdon released this statement to the network:

“Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career. I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey.”

This retirement comes as a surprise. Brogdon was in the Knicks training camp on a non-guaranteed contract but had performed well and was expected to make the final roster. However, in a career where he often battled injuries, Brogdon realized he was not up for the physical and mental demands of another NBA season.

With New York hard-capped at the second apron, it had to make a move if it wanted to keep both Brogdon and Landry Shamet (and the Knicks explored the trade market for Pacome Dadiet to clear the space). In the end, Brogdon made the decision for them.

Brogdon was a second-round pick of the Bucks in 2016, but won Rookie of the Year averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 assists a game because he was playing meaningful minutes for a Bucks team that make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed (this was the season Joel Embiid was clearly the best rookie, light years ahead of the field, but played in only 31 games due to injury, leaving voters with a difficult choice; Dario Saric was second in the voting that season, Embiid third).

In 2023, Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year for the Celtics, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists a game, providing a needed steady hand with the second unit on a 57-win team.

That season summed up Brogdon’s career — he was rock solid on both ends of the court and coaches trusted him. For his career, Brogdon averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds a game. Brogdon’s career was slowed by injuries — dating back to him being red-flagged before the draft due to foot issues — and he had played just 24 games last season in Washington and 39 the season before that.

The Knicks now have to decide which training camp invitee gets the final roster spot, Shamet or Garrison Mathews

